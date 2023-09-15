Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 1.3%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 3,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 12,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares during the period.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

