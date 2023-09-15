Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,151,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.