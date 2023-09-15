Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target Increased to GBX 70 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.83) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of £12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of -0.05. Star Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.67.
