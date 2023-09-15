Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target Increased to GBX 70 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.83) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of -0.05. Star Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.67.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Star Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.