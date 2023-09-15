StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder Sells $994,380.16 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Lim sold 31,648 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $994,380.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,088,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, James Lim sold 53,925 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, James Lim sold 18,466 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $575,215.90.

On Tuesday, September 5th, James Lim sold 710 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $22,031.30.

On Thursday, August 31st, James Lim sold 634 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $19,660.34.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.76 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.