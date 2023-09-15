Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

