Taglich Brothers Comments on Air Industries Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

