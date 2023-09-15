Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,701.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $700,968 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

