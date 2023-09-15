The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after buying an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

