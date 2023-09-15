The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.38.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.