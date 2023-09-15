The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

