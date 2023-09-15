The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hershey by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $211.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.96. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

