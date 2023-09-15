The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SJM stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $126.25 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -749.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
