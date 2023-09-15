The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,102,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,253 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $301,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Kroger Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

