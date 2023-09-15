The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 1.2%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). Approximately 30,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 51,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.77 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.67.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

