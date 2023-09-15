The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Down 1.2%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). Approximately 30,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 51,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on The Mission Group
The Mission Group Stock Performance
About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Mission Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.