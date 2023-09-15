The SimplyBiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Trading Up 1.3%

The SimplyBiz Group plc (LON:SBIZ – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.44). Approximately 15,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 126,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.41).

The SimplyBiz Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.77 million and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.

The SimplyBiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

