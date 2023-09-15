The Western Union Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Western Union in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,641 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

