Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 229.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $515.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

