TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading 1% Higher

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.92 ($0.04). 2,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.89 ($0.04).
TMT Investments Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £918,340.00, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.49.
TMT Investments Company Profile
TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.
