Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,020 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

