Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,831,654. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EA opened at $123.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

