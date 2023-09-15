Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $165.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

