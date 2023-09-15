Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $211.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.96.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.11.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

