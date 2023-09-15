Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

