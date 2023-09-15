Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

