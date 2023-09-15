Toroso Investments LLC Buys 377 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $656.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $667.27 and its 200 day moving average is $590.67. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.