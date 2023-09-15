Toroso Investments LLC Buys 6,454 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $198.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

