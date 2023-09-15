Toroso Investments LLC Buys 7,632 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LI. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 0.85. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

