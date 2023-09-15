Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $171.58 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.14 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $191.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

