Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.