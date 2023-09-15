Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average is $139.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $5,356,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

