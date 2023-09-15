Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 144.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 277,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

