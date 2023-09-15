Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,372,000 after purchasing an additional 947,742 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPT opened at $103.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

