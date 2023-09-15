Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 563.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

