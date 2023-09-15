Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $177.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average is $174.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

