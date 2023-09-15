Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $263.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

