Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,195 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

