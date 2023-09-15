Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,302,000 after buying an additional 839,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,416,000 after buying an additional 621,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,018,000 after buying an additional 152,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3 %

ORI stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

