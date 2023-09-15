Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

First Solar Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.