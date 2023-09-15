Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,573 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

