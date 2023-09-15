Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 3,968 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 256.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $415.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.06 and its 200-day moving average is $477.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

