Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

