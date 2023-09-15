Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 414,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $149.76 and a one year high of $220.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.81.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.