Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CSX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

