Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

