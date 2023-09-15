Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

