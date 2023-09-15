Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NetApp stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

