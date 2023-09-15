Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $2,034,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $578,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

