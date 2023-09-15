Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,723 shares of company stock worth $21,070,240. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

