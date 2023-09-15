Toroso Investments LLC Sells 17,225 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after buying an additional 827,433 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

