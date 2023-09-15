Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after buying an additional 327,513 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,625,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

